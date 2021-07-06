Five Joplin Outlaws named to MINK League All-Star roster

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Outlaws are sitting at the top of the MINK League’s South Division, all thanks to the players they have on the diamond. Now, five of those players’ performances have earned them a spot in the MINK League All-Star game.

Pitchers Jack O’Brien, Justin Schrader, and Christian DeJesus will make appearances on the roster, as well as infielder Logan Cline and outfielder Drake Angeron.

Outlaws head Coach Chris Dawson says the five players headed to Jefferson City are very deserving.

Dawson says, “All those guys are deserving. It was really easy. They were voted on, but I kind of had the final say since I’m the All-Star coach. I think we have five guys going, so all five guys are deserving, they’ve all performed really well this year, and they deserve a chance to show out in the All-Star game.”

Though they’ll be on the roster, Jack O’Brien and Christian DeJesus will be unable to pitch, as they’ll be pitching the nights before and after the game, which will be hosted by the Jefferson City Renegades this Thursday, July 8 at 7:00 p.m.