PITTSBURG, Kan. — With the NFL Draft drawing near, prospects showcasing their talents becomes that much more important. That’s why several local draft hopefuls were working out, and hoping to catch the attention of NFL scouts, at Pittsburg State’s Pro Day.

Five former Gorillas showed out at the event: Dallis Flowers (defensive back), Markel Roby (defensive back), Kaden Roy (defensive end), Jalen Martin (wide receiver), and Tyler Adkins (running back). They went through a series of strength and skill tests in front of NFL scouts. There was representation from the Kansas City Chiefs, the Atlanta Falcons, the Houston Texans, the Green Pay Packers, and the Washington Commanders. There were originally supposed to be scouts from more teams, but inclement weather kept them from coming.

While today has major implications for the players’ future, Roy says trusting his training helped relieve some pressure.

“You start to think like, this is what I’ve been training for. This is why you come in and do the stuff you do during the summer, put all the work in during the winter. Today is what it’s for,” says Roy. “So it was pretty easy just using all of what I’ve worked on, what I know and what I’ve learned, and coming out here and putting all that work out on the field.”

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place April 28 to April 30 in Las Vegas.