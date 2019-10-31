Final Regular Season Power Rankings

JOPLIN, Mo. – In the final power rankings of the regular season the Joplin Eagles again claimed the top spot unanimously as they finished the regular season undefeated and as COC Champs. These will be the final power rankings until after the football season concludes.

#1.) Joplin Eagles (4) [9-0] 40 pts. – Joplin defeated Carl Junction, 48-17. Last Week: #1. Up Next: vs. Jefferson City.

#2.) Webb City Cardinals [8-1] 36 pts. – Webb City defeated Nixa, 34-0. Last Week: #2. Up Next: vs. McDonald County.

#3.) Mt. Vernon Mountaineers [9-0] 30 pts. – Mt. Vernon defeated Hollister, 34-14. Last Week: #3. Up Next: vs. Nevada.

#4.) Frontenac Raiders [8-0] 29 pts. – Frontenac defeated Columbus, 23-0. Last Week: #4. Up Next: vs. Girard.

#5.) Carthage Tigers [7-2] 24 pts. – Carthage defeated Ozark, 42-27. Last Week: #5. Up Next: Bye Week.

#6.) Monett Cubs [7-2] 18 pts. – Monett defeated Nevada, 49-0. Last Week: #9. Up Next: vs. Hollister.

#7.) Pierce City Eagles [9-0] 17 pts. – Pierce City won via forfeit. Last Week: Tied 7th. Up Next: vs. Ash Grove.

#8.) Columbus Titans [7-1] 11 pts. – Columbus lost to Frontenac, 23-0. Last Week: #6. Up Next: vs. Anderson County.

#9.) Lamar Tigers [7-2] 10 pts. – Lamar defeated Cassville, 14-10. Last Week: #10. Up Next: vs. California.

#10.) Cassville Wildcats [7-2] 5 pts. – Cassville lost to Lamar, 14-10. Last Week: Tied for 7th. Up Next: vs. Aurora.

Bailey Harbit (KSN): Joplin has done something pretty incredible. They’ve gone undefeated in the regular season and won a conference title in just their second year in the conference. I think that’s a real testament to what Coach Jasper and his team have been doing. I expect them to make a solid playoff run. Mt. Vernon and Frontenac both had convincing wins and finished their regular seasons undefeated as well, so they sit high on my list. I put Monett up there as well, to go from two tough losses to conference champs is quite the turnaround for a team, and a lot of that is thanks in part to Lamar, who beat Cassville this week. Lamar was bumped up on my list because of that. Pierce City probably would have liked to have played Friday, so you know they’ll be chomping at the bit to get at it this week.

Jake Stansell (KODE): PLAYOFFS. I’ll just leave it at that.

Kevin Ryans (KSN): Frontenac had an amazing season with a 8-0 record and soundly beat a terrific Columbus team, who I didn’t dock this week because of their great 7-1 year. The Raiders get the biggest leap for me going into the top three this week in my rankings. I was fighting myself a bit because Carthage has been awesome this year, and had been my #3 team most of the season, but I have to give kudos to an undefeated record. Also getting the bump up is Monett for taking care of business and (with a little help from their “friends??” at Lamar) taking home the Big 8 West Title. Joplin, & Webb City remain at one and two and will be dangerous come playoff time. Looking forward to seeing how far they go. Mt. Vernon at five again for me but they’re season is just beginning and they will be tested in districts. And don’t look now but the Lamar tigers are on the prowl in Class 2. Thanks for hanging with us this year. This was fun. Postseason time baby! Woo!

Ethan Schmidt (KODE): The only teams I picked to win their conference correctly at the beginning of the year was Mt. Vernon and Pierce City. I knew there would be opportunities for teams like Joplin and even Frontenac to claim their conference/league, but to see the final outcome of the regular season, honestly added some more fire to each Friday night. I am excited to see how these teams do as we start the postseason this Thursday/Friday!