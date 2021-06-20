Father’s Day: Local Sports Edition

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On Father’s Day 2021, we asked local coaches and athletes to submit pictures of themselves with their fathers, or their children! Click through the gallery below to see some of the awesome dads in the four states sports community.

  • Beau Sarwinski & kids- Galena Football
  • Bryce Darnell & Father- MSSU Baseball
  • Blake Burns & Father- Columbus Football
  • Chris Metoyer & Son, Evan- McAuley Baseball
  • Chris Yust & Father- Seneca Baseball
  • Curtis Jasper & Father- Joplin Football
  • Draven & Drew VanGilder with their father, Dusty- Joplin Football
  • Eric Johnson being coached by his father at Pittsburg State- College Heights Basketball
  • Flave Darnell + Father & Son- Webb City Baseball
  • Grace Bishop & Father- College Heights Basketball
  • Grant Berendt & Children- Mt. Vernon Basketball
  • Jared Beshore & Father- Lamar Football
  • Jason Horn & Children- Webb City Basketball
  • Jeff Boschee & Daughters- MSSU Basketball
  • Jon Guidie & Daughters- Carthage Football
  • Justin Pock & Family- Carl Junction Basketball
  • Justin Pock & Father- Carl Junction Basketball
  • Kalie Mader & Father- MSSU Volleyball
  • Kelsey Parrish & Father- Diamond Softball
  • Kim Anderson & his father, Keith- Pittsburg State Basketball
  • Kim Anderson & Sons- Pittsburg State Basketball
  • Travis Lallemand& Son- Crowder Baseball
  • Travis Lallemand & Son- Crowder Baseball
  • Travis Lallemand & Son- Crowder Baseball
  • Travis Lallemand & Father- Crowder Baseball
  • Lance Robbins & Daughters- Webb City Basketball
  • Lance Robbins & Family- Webb City Basketball
  • Logan Grab & Father- McDonald County Volleyball
  • Mark Smith + Father & Son- Frontenac Football
  • Pechone Stepps & Son, Marcus- Fort Scott Basketball
  • Ronnie Ressel & Son- MSSU Basketball
  • Ryan McFarland & Family- Webb City Football
  • Scott Fields & Children- Frontenac Basketball
  • Stan Scott & Father- MSSU Basketball
  • Tom Cox + Father & Son- Mt. Vernon Football
  • Wes Beachler & Family- Nevada Football
  • John Roderique & Family- Webb City Football
  • Mike Howard & Father- McAuley Basketball
  • Russell Ellis & Family- Sarcoxie Football

