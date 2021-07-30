Fans return to Kansas City Chiefs training camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — It has been two years since fans were allowed on the campus of Missouri Western State University for Kansas City Chiefs training camp, but that streak comes to an end Thursday as the general public was allowed to camp for the first time this season. The the fans in attendance could not have been more excited for the opportunity to see their favorite team.

Hank Coleman, Chiefs fan, says, “We actually bought season tickets, this is our first time buying season tickets, we decided to take the plunge and make sure we made it out to training camp,”

Ann Coleman, Chiefs fan, says, “I love football, but I think I love it even more now, and I will never take anything like this for granted again.”

Jeremiah Beachy, Chiefs fan, says, “It was fun, exciting to watch some of my favorite players, [like] Patrick Mahomes, Mathieu, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, and Jones.”

Michael Johnson, training camp attendee, says, “Fan interaction is number one. I mean obviously that’s what we want to see and that’s what we like. It’s good to be around the fans, talking to people, appreciating good football, back to normal, you know? It feels good.”

If you missed out on camp, there’s no worries. You can attend through August 18th. To purchase tickets, click here.