Fall sports and practices are set to go on as planned in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — Fall sports and practices will go on as planned in Kansas.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted down a proposal 5-4 that would have delayed the start of competition for a number of fall sports, including football.

Practices will be allowed to begin on August 17, with competition for all sports and activities set to begin on their regularly scheduled dates as well.

The proposal would have delayed the start of volleyball, football, gymnastics, and boys soccer to September 8. Other sports like golf, tennis, and cross country would have been permitted to start before September 8.

KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick says fall championships will be pursued, but things could change.

Fan attendance will be left to local school districts.