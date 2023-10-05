QUAPAW, OK – Initially down 14-0, the Fairland Owls came storming back on the road to beat Quapaw 15-14 Thursday night.

Zane Stand of the Wildcats caught both a touchdown pass and an interception returned for a touchdown early in the first quarter.

Fairland’s Carson Schertz wouldn’t be held down for long, however, as he sparked the offense to put up 15 unanswered points to close out the victory.

Fairland (2-4) will host Commerce next Thursday, while Quapaw (4-2) will travel to Afton next Thursday.