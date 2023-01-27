Jaden Riggs helped Owls finished the season with a 6-4 record

FAIRLAND, Okla. — Fairland student Jalen Riggs signed with Southwestern College on Friday.

Riggs, an offensive lineman, is a member of the Fairland football team who played in District A-7.

“Jalen is a good, hardworking kid from a great family,” said Jimmy Hudson, Fairland Football coach. “His teammates and the school and community are very excited for him.”

Jalen Riggs Jaylen Riggs and the 2022 Fairland football team

“I am excited to play at Southwestern,” Riggs said. “I believe I can contribute and make a difference.”

Riggs said his plans are to study Digital Arts at Southwestern.

With Riggs anchoring the Fairland offensive line, the Owls finished the season with a 6-4 record and earned a playoff berth.

Southwestern College, a NAIA school, is located in Winfield, Kansas.