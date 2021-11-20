Explosive Lamar team defeats Ava in Class 2 quarterfinals, advances to semifinal round

AVA, Mo. — Defending state champions Lamar traveled to Ava on Saturday to face the Bears in the Class 2 quarterfinal round. Both teams went into the game undefeated.

Lamar took an early 14-0 lead with consecutive touchdowns by Austin Wilkerson and Logan Crockett. Mason Gastel was able to add another touchdown before halftime after a reception from Joel Beshore. The Tigers took a 21-14 lead heading into the half, and went on to take the win, 35-14.

Jared Beshore, Lamar head coach, “The part about the performance that left me speechless was they came out in a mentality that it didn’t matter what circumstance we were dealt today. We were gonna come out victorious. I think we put the ball on the ground four or five times, and usually when you do that, you’re in a tight ball game or you’re losing the ball game. And our kids came out, and it didn’t matter how many time you turned over the ball, it didn’t matter what the adversity was, they played in a manner that we were gonna win the ball game anyway and that was what I was most proud of.”

The Tigers advance to the Class 2 semifinal round with the win. They’ll host Richmond on Saturday, November 27. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m.