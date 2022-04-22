JOPLIN, Mo. — One of the seniors from College Heights Christian School’s historic boys basketball team committed to continue his basketball career Friday afternoon.

Ethan Meeks is taking his talents to Southeast Missouri Preparatory School. It’s a welcome next step for Meeks, who only started playing high school basketball as a junior after transferring to College Heights. He was part of the Cougars’ first ever district championship win as a junior, and part of this past season’s state quarterfinal squad.

Meeks averaged 10 points and five rebounds a game his senior season, and what really sold him on SEMO Prep was the prospect of improving those stats further.

“[It’s] the opportunity for me to grow more. That’s a big thing, especially with the transfer portal right now,” says Meeks. “I think that it’s big that I’m gonna be able to grow my skills, and just get better in every way, and have a chance to play somewhere that really wants me.”

Eric Johnson, College Heights head coach, says, “His best basketball is in front of him. And I think him going to this prep school at SEMO, is gonna give him the opportunity to realize his potential. Then, he has opportunities after that to move up, have all kinds of choices to where he can go and play.”

Meeks says his goal after Southeast Missouri Preparatory School is to play at a high level, whether that be Division I or Division II.