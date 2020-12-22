Ensuring it never happens again: Local insurance agent ensures to prevent another ‘5th-and-goal’ as Mizzou chain crew member

WEBB CITY, Mo. — October 6, 1990 is a day that will forever go down as one of the greatest blunders in all of college football. Thirty years later, it’s a moment that still lives on through time because in the moment, when it came time, one team was given too much.

It was a then-Big 8 Conference showdown between the Missouri Tigers and the then-No. 12 Colorado Buffaloes. Mizzou pulled ahead with two minutes left, leaving Colorado needing more than a field goal to leave Faurot Field with a win.

“As a chain crew, just like officials and referees, one of the best compliments at the end of a game, people are talking about the games and the players, and they’re not talking about the call the umpire made or the flag that the official threw,” local Webb City insurance agent and Mizzou chain member Jeff Montgomery said. “From a chain crew perspective, we don’t ever want to be talked about … Except that one day in October of 1990.”

What should have been called 3rd-and-goal led to Colorado receiving another opportunity in the end zone to win in the closing seconds of the game. There was no change on the down marker.

Jeff’s father, Rich, had been a part of the Mizzou chain crew since the beginning — 50 years of moving the chains up and down the sidelines and only missing four or five games during that span. They’re a Mizzou family. Jeff played and coached for the Tigers. Jeff’s younger brother, Mark, has also been a part of the chain crew. No one felt it more than the Montgomery trio.

“I think in life we remember that day we put on a ring on a pretty girl’s hand,” Montgomery said. “You remember that moment, you remember the moment when your child was born for the first time. Those are just moments in our lives that make us who we are. It’s one that we were a part of, we wish we never were.”

It’s a topic that finds itself in conversations every year followed by the same yearly question: How do you lose a down? Jeff doesn’t have the answer, but he knows he’s there to ensure it never happens again.

“It doesn’t affect me, and I hope it never does,” Montgomery said. “I just want to smile about it.”

Jeff and the rest of the Mizzou chain crew will be the first of its kind inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class on Jan. 31 in Springfield.