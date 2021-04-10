Ellie Johnston named KODE 12 March Student Athlete of the Month

MT. VERNON, Mo. — Even though basketball season is over, before we can really put it behind us, here in the KODE sports department, we have to give some recognition where it’s due. That would be to Ellie Johnston, our KODE 12 March Student Athlete of the Month.

Johnston finished her senior season with the Lady Mountaineers in the Class 4 state championship game, asserting herself as a massive part of the team’s first appearance in a state title game since 2012. She scored 21 points against Boonville in that state title game, and 18 against Vashon the night before, in a massive semi-final upset win. For her performance in the postseason, she was also selected to the Class 4 Girls All-State Basketball Team.

Of course, her basketball career doesn’t end here; she’ll continue playing for Morningside College in Iowa once she graduates. She says though her team placed second in the state title game, she was proud of her performance.

Johnston says, “For sectionals and for quarterfinals, I wasn’t happy with my shooting but when we got to state, I could just let it fly and shot pretty well and I was glad I could do that for state.”