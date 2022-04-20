WEBB CITY, Mo. — Wednesday was an important day for eight student-athletes at Webb City High School, as they all signed to further their athletic careers after graduation.

McKenna Garza, who signed with Missouri Southern cheer, is happy to be getting in on the ground floor of something. The Lions just hired a new head coach for their cheer program, Stacey Bouma-Johnson. Bouma-Johnson was Garza’s cheer coach at SWX Athletics. For the first time ever, she’s also bringing competitive cheer to MSSU- which Garza couldn’t be more excited about.

“That is honestly very exciting to me,” says Garza. “Because my competitive cheer season is over, thinking about how I get to compete again, and getting back on that floor is just really exciting for me so I’m super excited for that part.”

Also getting in on the ground floor of something is Austyn Mickey. She’ll be continuing her soccer career at Crowder College, which will have its first women’s soccer season in the 2022-2023 academic year.

“It’ll be the first season ever in program history, so I think just winning a few games will be a great deal,” Mickey says. “It’s a lot of pressure but I’m ready for it.”

Eric Fitch expects to be part of a team on the rise, as well. Fitch signed to play baseball with State Fair Community College, which he says has nice facilities and a bright future.

“This summer I actually got to play with Coach Day, the assistant coach at State Fair. He introduced me to the campus, and he took me and some teammates on a tour there. They’ve got some new stuff, it looks really good. They’ve got a new upcoming team, and they’re killing it right now. So it looks good for next year,” Fitch says.

Skyler Denton, who is fresh off of Webb City’s 16th ever state championship, will be playing football for Evangel University. He feels the Cardinals have a family environment on their team, and he felt that when he toured Evangel.

Denton says, “The coaches were nice. The program was nice. Their beliefs just followed what I wanted to do, and I feel like I fit in the best there. They were very friendly towards me, they showed me around, they told me I’d fit in, and I felt like I fit in. I felt like it was home, just the first time I stood on the campus.”

Josie Spikereit will be joining the red-hot Ozark Christian College basketball team, who are fresh off of winning the Midwest Christian College Conference title. Spikereit feels there’s no better time to be an Ambassador.

“I am excited, they’re very well coached. I had the privilege of getting their coaches to be my travel basketball coaches, and I’m so excited to get to be part of that program and what they have going there,” Spikereit says.

Angel Gallegos wasn’t sure he would ever see a college signing day. After experiencing uncertainty about whether he wanted to continue his soccer career, he ultimately decided to take his talents to the next level at Crowder College.

Gallegos says, “My season ending really short, or shorter than I expected or wanted it to end, just feeling that pain during that time I thought I wanted more. So I just reached out to Crowder’s coach and we talked about some things, and they showed interest in me. So I’m glad they gave me the opportunity to keep going forward.”

Jose Angel Banda Antillon signed with Crowder College’s track and cross country team; Roman Borboa will compete in those same sports at Missouri Southern.