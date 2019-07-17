Eight states represented at Opening Ceremony

The Premier Baseball League Junior National Championships began tonight with the opening ceremony being held at Joe Becker Stadium.

Eight states will be represented this week with 28 teams competing.

The event, which was emceed by Action 12 Sports’ George Balekji, also featured local Special Olympians facing off in a game of their own.

This tournament marks the 15th year that Joplin has hosted a Premier Baseball national tournament.

Joplin Mayor, Gary Shaw, even made sure to honor this tournament by creating a proclamation that this week is officially Premier Baseball League week in Joplin.