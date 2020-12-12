East Newton wins overtime thriller to keep unbeaten record intact

GRANBY, Mo. — Two unbeaten teams saw free basketball at East Newton High School on Friday evening between the East Newton Patriots and Webb City Cardinals.

The Patriots surged early in the first half before Webb City inched back before halftime to keep it close, 27-20. In the second half, the Cardinals fought back to send the game to overtime.

Kyson Lahman (31) and Connor Killion’s (16) double figure scoring helped lift the Patriots in overtime to remain undefeated on the year with a 75-70 final.