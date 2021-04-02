East Newton softball hands College Heights first loss of the season

GRANBY, Mo. — The East Newton softball team handed College Heights (with McAuley Catholic) their first loss of the season on Friday, 3-1. The game was scoreless until the Patriots scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth. College Heights loaded the bases in the top of the seventh, but were only able to score one run. The Patriots move to 7-1 on the season, while the Cougars are now 5-1.

College Heights will host Miller on Monday, April 5 at 5:00 p.m. East Newton will travel to Mt. Vernon on Saturday, April 10. First pitch is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.