GRANBY, Mo. — The East Newton Patriots had a tough season last year going 0-10, but they are looking to improve for the 2023 season.

Senior running back Jesson Morales said, “We don’t want to repeat what we did last year. We want to improve, improve every year to show people that we can win games.”

Head coach Tom Ellis enters his second stint with the team. The Patriots have a total of 12 starters returning from last year’s team. Six on both offense and defense.

Some of those starters last season saw a lot of playing time as freshmen and sophomores. But with having that experience, East Newton still remains a young team that’s looking turn things around for the program.

Head coach Tom Ellis said, “To be honest with you, it’s it’s to get better. Compete every day, compete every Friday night. And, you know, we’re trying to get East Newton football back to where we feel like it belongs and to where we’re competing week in and week out and competing for districts.”

Senior offensive lineman Haze Hagedon said, “Just improving on ourselves every day and just, you know, just working on the younger guys.”

Offensively, junior Will Eichelberger will control things at the quarterback position. He has quite a few of help in the backfield with four running backs.

Defensively, sophomore linebacker Alan MacFarland will command the defense.

The message for this season is to get better each and everyday.