East Newton ready for new year after historic finish, defeats Billings in season opener

The East Newton Patriots turned in a historic season last year making it to the class 4 state quarterfinals where they fell just short to Blair Oaks 44-40. With four seniors out the door the team will look different, but the team does return several pieces of last year’s squad with a lot of promising newcomers.

Head Coach Kyle Fields said, “We got younger guys that have competed really hard in practice the last couple years and they’ve gotten better and continue to get better and so there’s gonna be guys stepping up this year filling those voids we lost when those four seniors graduated last year, but it’s gonna be good.”

Senior center Gabe Bergen said, “We definitely feel like we’re prepared for it, we’ve done a lot, we got a lot of work done since our jamboree which was pretty rough, but we’ve come a long way since then and we’re gonna continue getting better.”

East Newton point guard Kelton Sorrell said, “I think we’re very prepared, you know obviously we lost four great seniors last year that really helped our program get where it is today, but I definitely feel like we’ve worked hard and we’re prepared to go into our first game tonight.”

Now it’s a new year, new season, new team and they’re ready for a slam dunk of a season.

Bergen said, “We’re really excited, obviously things are gonna look quite a bit different as far as rolls everyone’s in, but we believe with a lot of hard work that we’re gonna be pretty good this year and we’re excited for the opportunity.”

Fields said, “Well we’ve got a great group of kids, they work hard, they show up every day ready to learn, ready to get better. There’s unknowns right now as far as how good we can be, but I think that the ceiling’s pretty high and we’re just gonna work our tails off to get better every day and let the pieces fall where they may.”

Sorrell said, “I definitely think we’re ready. We’ve done a lot of film, a lot of preparation going into this. I think mentally we’re also very ready and I think we’re ready to compete tonight and show out and give the crowd a good game to watch.”

East Newton was able to win their first game of the season Monday evening 75-47 over Billings.