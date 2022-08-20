East Newton have had some tough seasons over the years, but they are hunting for their first winning season in over ten years with Tom Ellis as their new head coach.

This will not be Ellis’s first year with East Newton as he coached from 2006 to 2009. He comes to a team that is very young with five seniors and a handful of kids with no varsity experience.

The patriots have five offensive and 4 defensive starters returning from last year’s team. Coach Ellis knows they are in a tough conference being that they’re in the Big eight and with a young team it won’t be easy.

Yet he’s trying to get East Newton to a point where they’re competing on Friday night

Tom Ellis said, “Well to be honest with you we’ve always from the time I was at East Newton before we always approached it as we are not going to change who, we are we are going to do what we do, and we are going to prepare every week ,we are going to practice the same every week and hopefully go out and show on Friday night. The conference is ridiculously hard and like I said we’re trying to get back to where East Newton is competitive in the conference every Friday night and then hopefully get competitive in districts again so.”

An East Newton and Missouri Southern Alum, Allen Barbre who played ten seasons in the NFL is now a part of the coaching staff to give his knowledge to the players.

Allen Barbre said, “You know it’s something that I kind of felt like I needed to do or wanted to do I felt like it’s something for me as I’m involved in the community I’m involved in the youth program and I felt like man I kind give more to these kids and I can you know maybe give them something that they hadn’t had the opportunity to have or you know maybe I could help to just give them a little bit more of an edge so that’s kind of what I hand in mind when I decided to do this.”

The East Newton Patriots will open their season on the road against Lone Jack-Kingsville on August 26th at 7:00 pm.