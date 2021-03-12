East Newton basketball postseason run ended by Blair Oaks

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chiefs Trivia

Ultimate Football

Off the Air Webcast

Lamar Vs. St. Pius X

GRANBY, Mo. — The East Newton boys basketball team postseason run has been put to an end by Blair Oaks. The Patriots were defeated, 44-40, at home in the Missouri Class 4 quarterfinal round.

Kyle Fields, East Newton head coach, says, “I think it was a lot harder getting shots, I think their pressure got tighter. They did a really good job, and their length is really tough. I think the difference is they ratcheted up, put the pressure on a little bit harder, and we didn’t do a good job of sharing it like we should have.”

The loss marks the end of East Newton’s winningest season of all time, and the furthest postseason run in program history.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories