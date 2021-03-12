East Newton basketball postseason run ended by Blair Oaks

GRANBY, Mo. — The East Newton boys basketball team postseason run has been put to an end by Blair Oaks. The Patriots were defeated, 44-40, at home in the Missouri Class 4 quarterfinal round.

Kyle Fields, East Newton head coach, says, “I think it was a lot harder getting shots, I think their pressure got tighter. They did a really good job, and their length is really tough. I think the difference is they ratcheted up, put the pressure on a little bit harder, and we didn’t do a good job of sharing it like we should have.”

The loss marks the end of East Newton’s winningest season of all time, and the furthest postseason run in program history.