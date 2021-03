GRANBY, Mo. — The East Newton Patriots will advance to the Class 4, District 12 championship game with a 69-42 win over Aurora.

East Newton’s Kyson Lahman reached 1,000 career points in the game, while Lucas Kimbrough put up a game high 26 points.

The Patriots will face Mt. Vernon for the district championship on Friday, March 5 at home. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.