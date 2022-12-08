JOPLIN, Mo. — The newest addition to the Joplin School District will be celebrated in a matter of weeks. District officials announced plans for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Dover Hill Elementary on North Main Street. It’ll take place the morning of Thursday, January 12th.

Ground was broken on the multi-million dollar, state-of-the-art facility in April of last year. The school will house 450 students — combining the kids from West Central and Columbia Elementaries — and will also offer a specialized special education suite.

Officials say the project came in well under its approved budget of $27+ million dollars.

Members of the community will have the chance to check things out inside. An open house will take place the evening of Tuesday, January 3rd. It runs from 5 to 7 p.m.

Classes will begin the next day.