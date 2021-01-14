Double the trouble: Sisters make history for Diamond’s wrestling program

DIAMOND, Mo. — There are three girls on Diamond High School’s wrestling team, two of which are sisters. Josey and Hallie Crisp have been in each other’s corner since the very start.

“When we were little, we made up this game called ‘Pro’ because we didn’t want our mom to know we were like fighting, and we like clawed at each other too, so we’d be like bleeding,” Josey Crisp said. “Yeah, it was gross.”

The sisters went from wrestling at home when they were little to now wrestling on the mat for the same team with the Battlecats. Josey — a junior on the team — became the first female wrestler to win a tournament at Diamond, and then a few weeks later, Hallie — a sophomore — became the second.

But it took Hallie some time to realize that she wanted to become a wrestler like her sister.

“At the same tournament that Hallie won her tournament this year, Josie had a big win last year, and Hallie goes, ‘That’s my sister!’ And I said, ‘Well, that could be you.'” Diamond head wrestling coach Bill Gray said.

Hallie vividly remembers that day.

“I’m not a person to try a lot of new things, and when I tried this — I think it’s really going to change my life and make it exciting,” Hallie said.

It’s been a change that has literally pushed boundaries. The sisters have left their own piece of history on the program, and win or lose, the Crisp sisters will always be there to push each other one step further.

“I can get on to her for stuff, like I wouldn’t if someone weren’t my friend cause there’s like boundaries, and me and my sister there isn’t any,” Josey said.