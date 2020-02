WEBB CITY, Mo. – The College Heights Lady Cougars advance to the Class 2 Sectionals after a 51-24 victory over Jasper in the Class 2 District 12 Final.

Trophy shot 📸 🏆



Off to sectionals College Heights (@CHCSathletics) goes. pic.twitter.com/f8al5P87aa — Jake Stansell (@jakestansell_) February 29, 2020

Emmy Colin would lead the Lady Cougars in scoring with 12 points while Catie Secker added 11 in the victory.

Up Next: College Heights will host the winner of District at Carthage High School on March 4th at 6 PM.