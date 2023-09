DIAMOND, MO – The Wildcats won again Monday night in taking down Lamar three sets to one.

Diamond’s Caitlyn Suhrie and Janalyn Kralicek were both heavy offensive contributors as the Wildcats have won their fourth straight.

Up next, Diamond (15-1-1) will host Pierce City, while Lamar (2-8) will host Monett. Both games will be on Tuesday, September 26th.