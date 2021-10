JOPLIN, Mo– College Heights Christian hosted Diamond volleyball on Monday evening. The Diamond Wildcats were leading 2-0 heading into the third set, but the Cougars rallied to win both the third and fourth sets, tying the game up. However, in the fifth set, Diamond shut down the Cougars’ comeback attempt and took the win, 3-2.

Diamond improves to 11-14-3 on the season, while College Heights moves to 15-10-1.