DIAMOND, Mo. — The Diamond Wildcats hosted the Sarcoxie Bears in the Class 2, District 11 championship on Monday.

The Bears took the first set after being down five points early on. Despite the rally effort, Diamond went on to win three straight sets and become the Class 2, District 11 champions.

The Wildcats will now advance to the Class 2 sectional round. They will host either Stockton or Skyline on Thursday, October 28 at 6:30 p.m.