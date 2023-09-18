DIAMOND, MO – In a battle between two Wildcats, Diamond was the victor on Monday night in a 3-0 sweep of Cassville.

With Cassville striking early in the match, Diamond’s Janalyn Kralicek stormed her team back to victory in the first set. Aubrey Ball and Laura Turner both lit up the kill numbers as Cassville struggled to get control as the first set progressed.

Diamond moves to 12-1-1 on the season, while Cassville falls to 6-5-2.

Up next for Diamond, they will be at home against Ash Grove (5-6-2). Cassville will be back at home against Reeds Spring (4-7).