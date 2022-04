SARCOXIE, Mo. – A change in venue did little to deter Diamond softball in Tuesday’s game with Lockwood as the Wildcats took down the Tigers 13-3.

Diamond pitcher Lauren Turner set the tone with a one, two, three first inning before the Wildcat offense put up five runs in its half of the first.

With the win, the fourth ranked Wildcats moved to 15-2 on the season. They’ve now won eight straight. Diamond will be back on the road Thursday when they take on Marionville. First pitch is set for 5 pm.