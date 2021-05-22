Diamond softball falls to Potosi in Class 2 state semifinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Diamond High School is already experiencing its most historic softball season yet with a trip to the Class 2 state semifinals. But Saturday evening provided a chance to make a little bit more history.

The Wildcats faced the Potosi High School Lady Trojans for a spot in the state title game on Sunday, but in a pitchers duel Potosi would end up edging out Diamond to take a 3-0 win at the Killian Softball Complex.

Madison Bentley finished with eight strikeouts for the Wildcats in the loss.

“Madi’s just been solid all season,” Diamond head softball coach Kelsey Parrish said, “has thrown hard, has worked hard, offensively, defensively, gives one hundred percent, and I just couldn’t be more proud of her.”

Diamond will face Kennett High School tomorrow in the third place game at the Killian Softball Complex at 2 p.m. CST.