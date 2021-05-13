Diamond softball advances to final four after one-run win over College Heights

SARCOXIE, Mo. — The Diamond High School softball team is headed to the Missouri Class 2 final four after defeating College Heights, 1-0, in the quarterfinal round. A College Heights error in the bottom of the second allowed Lexy Bridges the sole run of the game.

The contest was a true pitchers’ duel between College Heights freshman Maddy Colin and Diamond junior Madi Bentley. Bentley posted 14 strikeouts on the day, while Colin had nine.

Kelsey Parrish, Diamond head coach, says, “Madi worked hard on the mound. She hit her 200 strikeouts on the year, so that’s pretty awesome. She knew that they were gonna chase her riseball, so she was pretty disciplined with that. She just did awesome.

Bentley says, “I came in a little nervous, but I’m confident, and I was confident that my defense was gonna back me up, that my pitches were on, and it just boosted me up and won us a ballgame.”

The Cougars finish the season with an 18-4 record and advanced further in the postseason than any College Heights squad had previously.

Diamond will face Potosi in the state semi-final round on Friday, May 21 at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield. First pitch is set for 4:00 p.m.