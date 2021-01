TOPEKA. Kan. -- The former MIAA leading scorer does it again, as Tristan Gegg knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to break a 60-60 tie in overtime and help lead the Pittsburg State University women's basketball team to a 69-61 win against the Washburn University Ichabods Saturday afternoon at Lee Arena.

Gegg finished with a game-high 24 points, including eight of the Gorillas' 11 points in overtime. She converted seven of 16 shots from the floor on top of the five 3-pointers. Julia Johnson continues to have a special season as she added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Maya Williams also posted 10 points and nine rebounds in the contest.