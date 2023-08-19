DIAMOND, Mo. — The start of high school football is less than a week away and for the Diamond Wildcats they’re coming off a 3-7 2022 season.

Wildcats have a new mindset ahead of the 2023 season with its first-year head coach Matt McKee. McKee is a known face of the program after being the weights coach for the Wildcats.

He has set a new motto for the team called “Brick by Brick”

Head coach Matt McKee explains the Brick by Brick motto, “You know, our motto this year is brick by brick, you know, we’re just trying to lay the foundation, you know, every day. We’ve got to put another brick on. And I tell them all the time, sometimes somebody is going to come to knock that wall down. And we just got to keep building brick by brick every day. These kids have done a great job buying in all summer. You know, we had, I think about 75 or 80% of our kids that made, you know, what we asked them in the weight room and practices this summer. So like I said, they bought in. They put the work in. And now we’re seeing the, you know, the fruits of what the work that they put in.”

Diamond has a lot of upperclassmen with eight seniors and 13 juniors that will lead by example to push the team to a winning season.

The Wildcats saw some great quality work on both sides of the ball at East Newton’s Jamboree Friday night. From a one-handed catch from senior Landen Adams to an interception in the endzone by senior Cody Neal.

Seniors Adams and Kadin Rodgers express what the new motto means to the team.

Senior wide receiver Landen Adams said, “So each practice is brick by brick. We’re laying the new foundation, a new head coach with a new foundation. Every day we got to get 1% better. And it’s just especially for these young kids, we’re setting an example for them every day. We’re going to get better and build-up tower, might get knocked down, got to replace it. We just got to keep getting better. We keep stacking bricks, each day.”

Senior linebacker Kadin Rodgers said, “Every day. We want to just build like we’re always building on what we already have and build on what we already have and every day get better. And hopefully, that turns into a very successful season, and very successful program.”

The Wildcats will travel to Ash Grove to take on the Pirates on Friday, August 25th.