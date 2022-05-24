SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Lexy Bridges’ first home run of the season couldn’t have come at a better time. Leading 3-1 in the top of the seventh, the Diamond senior hit a three run bomb over the centerfield wall, giving her team the 6-1 lead.

“Well I was rounding first and I saw it go over and I was like ‘man I think I just secured it,'” Bridges But I didn’t know. I got a little nervous there. That was my first one this season and so I just thought it was a good way to end my senior year for sure.”

That home run ended up being more important than the team could have known at the time. Defending champions Skyline tried to mount a final comeback, but Diamond was able to hold them off for the 6-4 win in the Class 2 state championship game.

“You know I was pretty calm,” Diamond head coach Kelsey Parrish said. “I trusted my defense. I knew Madi (Madison Bentley) was going to put the ball in play and I knew they were going to have her back and I think that showed they’re going to take every opportunity they can to make the play.”

The Wildcat’s state championship comes just a season after the team came up short in the state semifinals.

“I was standing in the infield and my heart was just racing the whole entire time and then when we won it was just clutter everywhere,” Bridges said. “Like my mind went crazy.”