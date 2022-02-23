BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Former Pittsburg State University cornerback De’Vante Bausby has found a new landing spot with the United State Football League’s New Jersey Generals, who drafted him as the third pick in the eighth round of the inaugural USFL Draft.

Bausby played for Pittsburg State from 2011 to 2014, and in that time earned All-MIAA honors twice. After graduation, he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, but was released during 2015 training camp after breaking his collarbone.

After his first stint with the Chiefs, Bausby went on to work with various organizations, including the Chicago Bears, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Denver Broncos, the Arizona Cardinals, the Las Vegas Raiders, the New England Patriots, and the AAF’s San Antonio Commanders.

The USFL is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, April 16 and will conclude with a championship game on Sunday, July 3. The Generals will play in the league’s North Division.