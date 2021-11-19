Dessesow’s career high 26 lifts MSSU past SBU

JOPLIN, MO. – A career performance from sophomore Winston Dessesow was enough to help propel the Missouri Southern men’s basketball team to an 87-85 overtime win over former MIAA foe Southwest Baptist.

Southern was led by Dessesow’s 26 points as he went 6-of-13 from long-range and 9-of-17 from the field. RJ Smith scored 19 points and added eight rebounds, while Stan Scott had 12 points, five assists and eight boards of his own. Christian Bundy had six points and eight rebounds, while Avery Taggart had nine points off the bench.

The Lions will be back in action Saturday afternoon as Southern plays host to 6th ranked Truman state at 3:30 pm.