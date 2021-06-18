Desirea Buerge advances to semifinal round of U.S. Olympic Trials

EUGENE, Ore. — Webb City product Desirea Buerge is one step closer to making an appearance in Tokyo 2020, as today she advanced to the semifinal round of the U.S. Olympic Trials.

She threw a qualifying throw of 56.02 meters, placing 12th out of 24 competitors. She will throw again in the semifinals tomorrow, June 18, at 8:42 p.m.

To advance to the finals, Buerge will have to place in the top eight of the semifinals. The top three competitors who hit or exceed a throw of 63.50 meters will automatically qualify for Team USA.

Buerge hit the qualifying mark on her first throw.