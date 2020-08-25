Depth, defense highlight 2020 Riverton Rams football team

RIVERTON, Kan. — Over the past few seasons, the Riverton football team has been one on the rise. When head coach Johnny Mallatt took over in 2017, the team went 1-8. The next year, 2-7.

Last year, the team took a big step forward, going 6-4 and making an appearance in the playoffs.

Mallatt expects his team to remain competitive this year, with the defense expected to carry the team this season.

He says he’ll be able to put more upperclassmen out on the field this year, something he hasn’t be able to do in year’s past.

After taking second in their district last year, the rams hope to meet expectations and win it this year, and bring a tough foe to their place, instead of the other way around.

“You know for the last two years, when you’re runner up in the district, we’ve had to play Silver Lake, Silver Lake Kansas is one of the premier 2A teams in the state of Kansas and Coach Hamilton, I’ve known him up there for years and they’re great,” Mallatt said. “But I told the kids this year, you know we want to win the district and make Silver Lake possibly come down to our place and play. Our goal, we were runner up last year, lost to a good Humboldt team 20-14, and even then we knew we were pretty good, but this year our goal is to win that 2A district. So we’ll see what we can do.”

Riverton opens their season September 4 on the road against Baxter Springs.