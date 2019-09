PITTSBURG, Kan.- The Gorillas will turn their attention to the Riverhawks of Northeastern State this week after starting the season 2-0.

In the Gorillas, 47-23 win over Emporia, the defense sacked ESU’s quarterback six times while also catching three interceptions.

Now as the Gorillas continue their season head coach Tim Beck hopes to see continued success from his defensive line that features a lot of depth this season.