PITTSBURG, Kan. — For just a couple hours on Friday, football was back in southeast Kansas at Pittsburg State’s Carnie Smith Stadium.

The Gorillas hosted their annual spring game, attracting football fans from all over the city. Offense went head to head with defense for the night, with defense coming out on top, 79-41.

On the offensive side of the ball, quarterback Chad Dodson Jr. completed 14 passes for 102 yards, while three different kickers completed field goals. The defense put up an astonishing 11 sacks and 14 tackles for losses in the campaign. Their side of the ball was undoubtedly the more experienced side of the two, which gave way to their dominant performance.

Brandon Mlekus, safety, says, “As a defensive unit, I think we made it difficult. We limited their big plays, kept them out of the end zone for the most part. They had a few there when they started in the red zone, but as a defense I feel like we had a pretty good day.”

“To sum up spring practice, guys on all sides of the football gave great effort. I feel like we got better this spring,” says Brian Wright, head coach. “Certainly, the defense came out ready to play tonight and dominated the offense. I’m looking forward to looking at the film and just, seeing some of the things our guys did well on both sides of the ball.”

The scrimmage concluded spring practice; the Gorillas will kick off the 2022 season on Thursday, September 1 against Central Missouri.