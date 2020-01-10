DaMitz powers Gorillas past Jets with double-double

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pitt State Women bounced back from their only conference loss on Monday to beat Newman, 81-69.

Kaylee DaMitz made her presence known in this game recording a double-double, 15 points & 11 assists.

Four Gorillas would finish in double figures: Tristan Gegg (14), Meghan Maher (12), Sydnee Crain (10), & Ashton McCorry (10). Crain and McCorry came off the bench for the Gorillas tonight.

Pitt State (8-5, 4-1) will return to action on Saturday, January 11th when they host Central Oklahoma.

