DaMitz earns All-MIAA 1st team honors

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The MIAA announced their postseason awards for the 2019-2020 season with Pitt State Sophomore, Kaylee DaMitz earning a nod on the All-MIAA 1st team.
DaMitz spent her freshman campaign claiming the MIAA Freshman of the Year award and a season later she finds herself on the All-MIAA First Team.
During her Sophomore campaign, DaMitz averaged 13.5 points per game which was 13th in the conference; however, her best stat line came on assists as she averaged 5.7 per game which was the top spot in the MIAA.
As for teammate Tristan Gegg, the Sophomore, would earn All-MIAA 3rd team honors.
Gegg had a fantastic season despite having to miss a few games with injury, the Labette County High School product averaged 18.5 points per game and led the conference. Her 463 points was good enough for 4th in the MIAA as well.
Seniors Meghan Maher and Athena Alvarado were named as honorable mention.
Missouri Southern also had two players receive honorable mention in seniors Destiny Cozart and Chasidee Owens.