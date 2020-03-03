DaMitz earns All-MIAA 1st team honors

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The MIAA announced their postseason awards for the 2019-2020 season with Pitt State Sophomore, Kaylee DaMitz earning a nod on the All-MIAA 1st team.

Four @GorillasWBB players named to MIAA all-conference teams:



*Kaylee DaMitz (1st team) – led conference in assists

*Tristan Gegg (3rd team) – led conference in scoring

*Athena Alvarado and Meghan Maher were listed as honorable mentions #PittState — Jake Stansell (@jakestansell_) March 3, 2020

DaMitz spent her freshman campaign claiming the MIAA Freshman of the Year award and a season later she finds herself on the All-MIAA First Team.

During her Sophomore campaign, DaMitz averaged 13.5 points per game which was 13th in the conference; however, her best stat line came on assists as she averaged 5.7 per game which was the top spot in the MIAA.

As for teammate Tristan Gegg, the Sophomore, would earn All-MIAA 3rd team honors.

Tristan Gegg drives to the basket for an eventual lay-up against UCM. Gegg received All-MIAA 3rd Team honors

Gegg had a fantastic season despite having to miss a few games with injury, the Labette County High School product averaged 18.5 points per game and led the conference. Her 463 points was good enough for 4th in the MIAA as well.

Seniors Meghan Maher and Athena Alvarado were named as honorable mention.

Missouri Southern also had two players receive honorable mention in seniors Destiny Cozart and Chasidee Owens.