Dallis Flowers to declare for 2022 NFL Draft

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The 2022 NFL Draft isn’t until April, but there’s no time to waste for draft prospects to get their names out there. As it turns out, residents of the four states could hear a familiar named get called in Nevada this spring.

Pittsburg State University cornerback Dallis Flowers has announced via Twitter that he’ll be declaring for the draft.

To my Pitt State family, thank you for taking me in on such short notice this fall. I’m honored to be a Gorilla. The games, fans, and atmosphere were phenomenal and I’m glad I was able to experience it. Thanks a lot, Coach Brian Wright. I thank you and I appreciate you! With all that being said, I will be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft! -Dallis Flowers (@21degrees21) via Twitter, November 27, 2021

Flowers was a 2X All-MIAA selection in his sole year with the Gorillas. He was named to the First Team as a defensive back, and to the Second Team as a kick/punt returner. He completed the 2021 season averaging 33.7 yards per kickoff return, the most of any Pittsburg State player in a single season. Flowers also scored two touchdowns off of opening kickoff returns during the season.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held in Paradise, Nevada from Thursday, April 28 to Saturday, April 30.