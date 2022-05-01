PITTSBURG, Kan. — Though Pittsburg State University cornerback Dallis Flowers went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, he’s still landed on an NFL roster.

Flowers has signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent. He joins Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan and UConn offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark in the Colts’ undrafted free agent class.

The cornerback only played at Pittsburg State for one season, but in that time, he earned status as a 2X All-MIAA selection. He was previously a 2X NAIA All-America selection during his time at Grand View University.