Dallis Flowers named MIAA Special Teams Player of the Week

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University cornerback Dallis Flowers has been named the MIAA Special Teams Player of the Week.

Flowers scored a 95-yard touchdown on the opening kickoff of Saturday’s game against Fort Hays State, which the Gorillas went on to win 34-24. He also had an interception in the end zone to close out the first half of the game.

He finished the season averaging 33.7 yards per kickoff return, the most of any Pittsburg State player in a single season.

The Gorillas finished the 2021 season with an 8-3 record, which ranked fourth in the MIAA.