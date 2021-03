WEBB CITY, Mo. -- Webb City will play for the Class 5, District 12 title Friday after taking down Carl Junction 89-71 in district semifinal action on Tuesday.

The Cardinals will face Nevada on Friday. The Tigers defeated Harrisonville 58-41 to earn the right to face Webb City. Tip off from Webb City is set for 7 pm, with the winner advancing to the Class 5 Sectional round.