Crowder Roughriders riding the win streak over Northern Oklahoma

NEOSHO, MO — Crowder Roughriders men’s soccer team took care of business in their 2-0 win over Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa, extending their win streak to six games.

The Roughriders wasted no time early in the first half creating chances and applying pressure on the Mavericks. Following a heel flicker from Gabriel Amorim, Alex Balderas sent a cross into the box for a Santi Sanchez header. Crowder went up 1-0 at halftime.

On the other side of the ball, Crowder’s defense was stout and allowed only a few shots. Towards the later end of the second half, Thomas Horton found the back of the net with a rocket of a shot thanks to a Balderas corner.

Crowder remains undefeated, in first place, in its conference and is currently ranked 20th in the nation in the NJCAA DI men’s poll. The Roughriders head to Godfrey, Illnois, for its next game on Friday against Lewis & Clark Community College.