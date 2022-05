JOPLIN, Mo. — The Crowder College baseball team is just one win away from the Region 16 Championship after Friday’s win over Jefferson College. The Roughriders defeated the Vikings, 4-1. Josh Patrick hit a two-run in-the-park homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to seal the win.

Crowder will face either Jefferson or Mineral Area College on Saturday at noon; if they win that game, they will win the Region 16 tournament. If they lose that game, they will play a win or go home game at 3 p.m.