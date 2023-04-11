The Crowder Roughriders and NEO A&M Norsemen went head-to-head in a Four States matchup Tuesday evening at Joe Becker Stadium. Crowder ended up topping NEO A&M 10-4 to earn their 31st victory this season.

Crowder scored four runs in the bottom of the third to boost themselves to a 7-1 lead over the Norsemen. Despite NEO A&M shortening the deficit to 7-4 in the top of the fifth, the Roughriders would hold them at four runs and get the win.

Next up for Crowder will be a road doubleheader against Jefferson College Friday and Saturday, while NEO A&M starts a three-game home series with Seminole State College Friday.