NEOSHO, Mo. — The seventh ranked Crowder College baseball team had a hard time getting the bats going Thursday, falling to 15th ranked Johnson County Community College 10-2.

With the loss, Crowder moves to 8-4 on the season. They’ll be back in action at home Saturday for a doubleheader with Colby Community College. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. with first pitch of the second game set for 4 p.m.